Severfield (LON:SFR) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.80

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.80 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.90), with a volume of 376576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.87).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.39) price objective on shares of Severfield in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Severfield Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.69. The firm has a market cap of £222.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,014.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99.

Severfield Increases Dividend

About Severfield

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.30. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

Featured Articles

