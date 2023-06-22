Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.93

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114.93 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.46), with a volume of 589296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.40).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Oxford Metrics from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2,950.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

