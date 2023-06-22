Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.40

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.40 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 59.81 ($0.77), with a volume of 4349910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.60 ($0.70).

Futura Medical Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.49. The company has a market cap of £182.42 million, a PE ratio of -3,250.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

