Michael Albert Rechsteiner Purchases 4,335 Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) insider Michael Albert Rechsteiner acquired 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,443.70.

Atalaya Mining Plc has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$808.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atalaya Mining had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of C$138.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Atalaya Mining Plc will post 0.5325978 EPS for the current year.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

