Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Declares — Dividend of $0.85

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Weibo Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WB opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,154,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 183.5% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 26.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,751,000 after purchasing an additional 530,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Weibo by 42.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,655,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,640 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

