STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on June 23rd

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0384 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TUG opened at $27.43 on Thursday. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $145.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09.

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

