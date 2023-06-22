STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on June 23rd

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0384 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TUG opened at $27.43 on Thursday. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $145.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile
