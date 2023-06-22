PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Marcy Daniel Sells 2,150 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marcy Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Marcy Daniel sold 4,085 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $79,167.30.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC opened at $19.05 on Thursday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -136.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 201.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 68,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $3,145,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

