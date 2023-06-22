Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on June 28th

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4031 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

EQRR opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 1,546.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000.

About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

