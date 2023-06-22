ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Declares $0.27 Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2662 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $69.55.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $8,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,848,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $4,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $2,001,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,566,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.