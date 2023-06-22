STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on June 23rd

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of TUGN opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
