STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on June 23rd

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUGN opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

Get STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF alerts:

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

(Get Rating)

See Also

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.