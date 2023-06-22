Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1239 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZU opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $28.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Rating) by 215.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,237 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 4.96% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

