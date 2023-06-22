Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of QQQE opened at $75.34 on Thursday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

