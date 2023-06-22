Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) were up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 307,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 739,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GETY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

Getty Images Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Insider Activity

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. Research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,848,154.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 774,054 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,116. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Getty Images by 1,770.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

