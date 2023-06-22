Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $92.69 and last traded at $92.70. 209,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 564,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.99.

Specifically, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $165,217.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $165,217.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Sanghi bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,304. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average is $117.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -129.97 and a beta of 2.19.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Impinj by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

