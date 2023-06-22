Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (MSFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1899 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.4 %

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 15.06% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

