GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley Sells 2,744 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $17,479.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Kevin Feeley sold 903 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $5,860.47.

On Friday, June 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 263 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,841.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,516 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $9,854.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.29.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.17). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 238.09% and a negative return on equity of 115.70%. The business had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,220,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 829.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,934,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 8,864,919 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,129,000.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

