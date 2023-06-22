GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley Sells 2,744 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $17,479.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Kevin Feeley sold 903 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $5,860.47.
- On Friday, June 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 263 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,841.00.
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,516 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $9,854.00.
GeneDx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,220,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 829.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,934,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 8,864,919 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,129,000.
GeneDx Company Profile
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on GeneDx from StockNews.com
- Why These 2 Pizza Stocks May Be About to Rise
- PayPal Stock is Down 80% from Highs: Buying Opportunity?
- PepsiCo Stock is Recharged and Ready to Rise
- These 2 Retail Stocks: Analysts Say, “Buy the Dip!”
- Five stocks we like better than GeneDx
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.