Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Up 5.8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.38. 2,769,758 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,278,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,601,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,554.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,653,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 373,280 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,938 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.