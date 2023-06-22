Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1403 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $27.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPU. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 880.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000.

