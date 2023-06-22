Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (GGLL) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 28th

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1678 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ GGLL opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGLL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

