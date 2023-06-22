Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLS) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1859 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSEARCA:TSLS opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,580.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 42,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,730,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

