Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Raised by Analyst

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.87 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.7 %

ROK opened at $320.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $321.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,955 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.