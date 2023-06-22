Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 28500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Prosper Gold Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia, and the Ontario projects in Ontario. In addition, the company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner gold properties, consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.

