Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Dios Exploration Inc. (CVE:DOS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 381,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 263,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Dios Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Dios Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, diamond, copper, and silver deposits. Its projects portfolio includes AU33 property comprising 144 mining claims covering an area of 73 square kilometers located near the Eastmain River in James Bay, Quebec; K2 property with 158 claims covering an area of 83 square kilometers situated in James Bay, Quebec; Clarkie property comprising 36 mining claims that cover approximately 19 square kilometers situated near the Eastmain River in James Bay, Quebec; LeCaron property consisting of 13 mining claims covering an area of 7 square kilometers located near the Eastmain River, Quebec; and the 14 Karats property comprising of 50 mining claims that cover approximately 26 square kilometers situated in Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dios Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dios Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.