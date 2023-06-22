JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 6.6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.24 and last traded at $44.27. Approximately 577,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 827,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 26.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading

