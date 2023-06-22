Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Up 5.4%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.92. 688,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,482,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOL. Barclays reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

