Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.05

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.05 and last traded at C$17.22, with a volume of 17364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBLY has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$768.25 million, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.99.

Insider Activity at Neighbourly Pharmacy

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total value of C$404,489.91. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

