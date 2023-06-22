Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.39

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.39 and last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 78704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BELFB. StockNews.com began coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $760.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.97 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $222,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,029,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

