Wedmont Private Capital Sells 312 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

D stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.