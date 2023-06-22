Wedmont Private Capital Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after purchasing an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $462.47 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $451.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

