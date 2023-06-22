CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys New Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $36.35 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVV. 92 Resources reissued a “reinstates” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

