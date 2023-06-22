O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $282,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $219.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

