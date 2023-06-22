Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Visa were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $227.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $425.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

