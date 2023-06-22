CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PowerSchool by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PowerSchool by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in PowerSchool by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,396 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $27,040.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,001.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $91,935.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,592.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $27,040.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,001.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,526. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

NYSE:PWSC opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -136.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PowerSchool Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

