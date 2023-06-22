Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

