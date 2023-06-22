Norway Savings Bank Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
IVV opened at $437.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $420.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
