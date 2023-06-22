Cary Baker Sells 296 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $29,875.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $140,592.28.

On Thursday, April 13th, Cary Baker sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,955.15.

On Friday, March 24th, Cary Baker sold 1,294 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $165,217.92.

Impinj Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $92.28 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.97 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,830 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

