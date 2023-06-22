Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,283,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,632,592 shares.The stock last traded at $19.32 and had previously closed at $19.23.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 40.85% and a negative net margin of 1,034.37%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 279,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 680,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the period. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

