Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 327 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Eaton were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $194.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $197.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

