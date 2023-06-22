Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.32. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.