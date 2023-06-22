Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
MANH opened at $189.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.79. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02 and a beta of 1.58.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
See Also
