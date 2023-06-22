Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 4,198 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEHCV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $66.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

