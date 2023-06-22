Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
