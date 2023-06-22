Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 33.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $247.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

