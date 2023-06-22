Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,216 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ITT were worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 101.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,403,000 after purchasing an additional 249,528 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in ITT by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 21,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ITT by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $88.42 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.94.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

