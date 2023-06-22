Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

