Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after acquiring an additional 368,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.32. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

