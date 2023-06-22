Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,011 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.13% of Lamar Advertising worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

