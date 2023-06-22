Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $11.89 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.20% of Science Applications International worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after buying an additional 825,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after buying an additional 96,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $109.02 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $87.57 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,430 shares of company stock worth $3,912,723 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

