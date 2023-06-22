Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 614,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cannae by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Cannae by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $900,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,280.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. Cannae had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

