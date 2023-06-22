Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,155 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth $51,978,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Enovis by 6,806.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 851,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,238,000 after acquiring an additional 839,389 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,546,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enovis by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,867,000 after buying an additional 450,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Enovis Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ENOV opened at $60.36 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

In other Enovis news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,479.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.